Caterpillar announces Tangent Energy Solutions acquisition

Created: Thursday, 05 May 2022 15:23

Caterpillar Inc. has acquired Tangent Energy Solutions, an energy-as-a-service (EaaS) company which provides turnkey solutions for reducing energy costs, increasing energy efficiency, reducing emissions, monetising electric grid support and providing resiliency for customer operations

Jason Kaiser, vice president of Caterpillar Electric Power, commented, "Tangent Energy has developed a suite of intelligent energy solutions that leverages advanced analytics to provide value to customers. Tangent's EaaS offerings complement Caterpillar's broad portfolio of electric power products, enabling us to better serve customers for reliable, efficient, sustainable and connected power solutions that support business operations while generating new revenue streams."

Tangent Energy's proprietary software solutions monitor patterns from grid and client facilities, analyse opportunities in energy markets, and then dispatch resources to maximise return without disrupting normal business operations.

"Caterpillar is at the forefront of the industry in delivering robust and efficient power solutions supported by advanced digital offerings," said Dean Musser, president and chief executive officer of Tangent Energy Solutions. "Customers select Cat power solutions for the long-term return on investment, and we look forward to working together to help deliver additional value through the compelling combination of our cutting-edge technologies with the customer relationships established by Caterpillar and the Cat dealer network."