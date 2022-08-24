African Development Fund project makes more than 30,000 electricity connections in Burkina Faso

The Burkina Faso Electrification Project for Semi-Urban Areas of Ouagadougou and Bobo-Dioulasso, supported by the African Development Fund, the concessional window of the African Development Bank (AfDB), has resulted in 32,449 new connections to the country’s electric power network

These findings were the result of an African Development Bank implementation and results report which noted that the project – under implementation since 2017 – had significantly exceeded its target of 17,500 connections, well ahead of the 2023 end date.

The African Development Fund financed much of the US$52.15mn project (72%) with the National Electricity Corporation of Burkina Faso providing 15%, and the Government of Burkina Faso contributed the remaining 13%.

The project is currently at the halfway point and has facilitated the construction of 178 km of underground medium-voltage network and 177 km of overhead medium-voltage network.

In addition, 191 overhead medium voltage/low voltage pole-mounted transformer substations and 153 kiosk medium voltage/low voltage substations have been constructed, a further 18 medium voltage/low voltage substations have been reinforced, and 87 kiosk medium voltage/low voltage substations renovated.