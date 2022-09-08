Trina Solar brings Vertex Panels to the Middle East and Africa

Trina Solar, a global provider for photovoltaic (PV) modules and smart energy solutions has announced the availability of the new Next-Generation Photovoltaic Vertex Panels to the Middle East and Africa region

The company’s latest Vertex modules are the latest innovative upgrade to the 210mm Vertex technology platform with rectangular cells – the first ever non-square cells – and a lower number of cells with better hotspot performance, producing both an optical and electrical performance of 2-3%.

The new Vertex 580W technology consists of next-generation PV cells that provide up to 580W maximum power output, and 21.5% module efficiency. The Vertex S Series provides up to 435W maximum power output and 21.8% module efficiency. They both provide string power with high density interconnect technology.

Antonio Jimenez, managing director and vice president of Trina Solar for Middle East and Africa, commented, “We are very excited to announce the availability of the new Vertex Series in the MEA region with even higher power output and efficiency, better reliability and lower cost. The upgrade to higher power and efficiency means an outstanding product experience and exceptional investment gains, delivering higher customer value and leading industry standards.”

With this year’s new PV installation estimated to exceed 200GW, the aim of launching Trina Solar’s new Vertex modules is to create higher value to customers of each market segment and promote continuous innovation of the industry.

The upgraded Vertex module’s innovation lies in its high efficiency, better reliability and more energy yield. Its revolutionary features include innovative low voltage and high string power leading to reduce BOS (Balance of System) cost, and shorter payback time, also generating a huge amount of energy even in a limited space.

It features an optimal size and weight, making it economical and easy to handle for transporting with diverse installation solutions. Suitable for small applications, it is ideal for applications below 20KW. It is a unique product as it involves multi-busbar (metallic strip) technology for a better light trapping effect, lower series resistance, and improved current collection resulting in a model with a higher return on investment (ROI).

Trina Solar’s products and systems are recipients of multiple ISO certifications across several functions including Quality Management, Environmental Management, Greenhouse Gases Emissions, and Occupational Health and Safety Management.