Sistema.bio introduces biodigester carbon programme in Uganda

Created: Friday, 28 October 2022 15:08

Sistema.bio, Africa’s leading biodigester manufacturing company, has launched its biggest biodigester carbon programme in Uganda in partnership with Native Energy

The programme, otherwise referred to as the Uganda Dairy Biogas Programme, is set to benefit small and medium dairy farms across the country. Sistema.bio and Native Energy’s partnership is expected to avoid more than 1.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions over the project’s life.

The biodigester carbon programme consists of a further partnership with local dairy organisations and businesses. This partnership contemplates an innovative and impactful plan that will make biogas plants more accessible to local farmers. The programme in Uganda will run with a focus on the central, Mount Elgon, and southwestern regions, with Ecosafe, Sebei Sacco, UCCCU, and Bold Energy as the lead implementing partners.

Uganda’s Dairy Biogas Programme will contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call for action by all countries – developed and developing – in a global partnership.

“Sistema.bio is aligned with the goals of Uganda’s climate agenda and the recently announced East Africa Biodigester Component Programme from SNV. For this reason, the partnership adds critical funding, technology and long-term services to meet such goals,” said Alex Eaton, the CEO and co-founder of Sistema.bio.

The benefits generated by biodigesters contribute to nine out of the 17 SDGs. SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG3 (Good Health and well-being), SDG5 (Gender Equality), SDG7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG8 (Decent work and Economic Growth), SDG13 (Climate Action) and SDG15 (Life On-Land).

“This type of project is core to what Native does, supporting innovative companies like Sistema.bio that is having both a measurable GHG emission reduction while also showing progress towards several SDGs. We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Sistema.bio in Uganda and continuing to support such important work,” said Nell Achtmeyer, Native’s vice president.