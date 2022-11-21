Kohler hosts alternative fuel workshop

Created: Monday, 21 November 2022 08:53

On 16 and 17 November, the Reggio Emilia’s plant of Kohler Engines sponsored and hosted a workshop organised by SAE-NA, STEMS-CNR and Kohler titled, ‘Alternative fuels. A sustainable path to engines decarbonization’

The international forum was dedicated to alternative fuels in the on-road and off-road industry, bringing together the technical and scientific community from engine and component manufacturers, fuel producers, engineering companies, associations, and the world of research and academia, establishing an unbreakable bond between education and industry.

Luigi Arnone, director of engineering, Diesel Engines, and vice president of SAE-NA, commented, "Alternative fuels and hydrogen represent one of the pillars on which the development of internal combustion engines is being built. There are several technologies that, like Kohler, we are studying and developing in the perspective of environmental sustainability: we do not believe that a single solution could meet all needs. Rather, we foresee a future in which different technologies will coexist."

What emerged from the forum is the need to broaden the business vision and move from a simple economic perspective to a broader responsibility to the environment and the community that puts sustainability at the center of business strategies.

Among the speakers, in addition to representatives from SAE-NA and Kohler Engines, were representatives from eFuel Alliance, Eni, IVECO Group, Ricardo UK Ltd, FEV Italia, Dena, and Landi Renzo Group. Other prominent speakers came from the academic world, including Empa Swiss Federal Laboratories, University of Naples Parthenope, University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, and University of Florence.