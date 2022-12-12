CWP Global to launch major green hydrogen project in Djibouti

Created: Monday, 12 December 2022 10:37

CWP Global, a leading developer globally of massive-scale renewable energy and green hydrogen projects, has signed a landmark agreement with the Government of the Republic of Djibouti to deliver a 10GW renewable energy and green hydrogen hub, located strategically on the Horn of Africa

CWP has now grown its portfolio of large-scale renewables and green hydrogen hubs to seven projects under development across Africa, Australia and South America. With this proven track record, the company is confident on delivering the project which is expected to make a major contribution to realising the African nation’s aspirations for cleaner and more secure energy supplies. It will also create green jobs, value-add industries, and generate exports to fast-emerging markets for low-carbon fuels and industrial products.

CWP Global’s chairman, Mark Crandall, commented, “CWP is thrilled to have signed this agreement and to now have a clear action plan with the Government of Djibouti on an exciting new green power and hydrogen industry at the tip of the Horn of Africa. My recent discussions with President H.E. Ismail Omar Guelleh, and our work so far with Minister for Energy in Charge of Natural Resources, H.E. Mr Yonis Ali Guedi and his team, have confirmed our alignment and shared vision for a pioneering 10GW renewable energy hub with the capacity to diversify Djibouti’s energy mix, provide secure potable water supplies to local communities, further develop local and regional agriculture, and open the door to emerging international markets for green hydrogen and derivatives, including green ammonia.

“It is also critical to us that the project is aligned with Djibouti’s ‘Vision 2035’ economic plan, which prioritizes closer cooperation with regional neighbours, including Ethiopia, where there is great scope for collaboration on green energy, and an opportunity to build a thriving new commercial hub at the mouth of the Red Sea.”

Alex Hewitt, CWP Global’s CEO, added, “As we saw at COP27, momentum is building quickly on the African continent to pursue massive-scale renewables and green fuels. We’re very proud at CWP to be playing a major role in delivering this new phase of sustainable, zero-emissions economic growth in Africa. We intend to utilise our experience in developing a leading PtX portfolio over the last five years to move quickly and collaboratively in developing this project in Djibouti, a country blessed with outstanding natural resources and a highly strategic location.”