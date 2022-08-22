Wärtsilä to upgrade largest gas engine power plant in Cameroon

Created: Monday, 22 August 2022 12:45

The technology company will carry out an upgrading project of the electrical and automation systems to ensure reliability of the Kribi power plant in the Republic of Cameroon

The order with Wärtsilä was placed by Kribi power development company (KPDC), a subsidiary of Goldbeleg, an independent power producer (IPP) and the owner and operator of power generating facilities across Africa. The order will be booked in Wärtsilä’s intake in Q3.

The iconic 216MW plant has been in operation for nearly ten years, operating with 13 Wärtsilä 50DF duel-fuel engines running primarily on natural gas. At the time of commissioning, it was the largest gas engine power plant in sub-Saharan Africa. The company will also support the customer’s operational and maintenance performance with a 10-year long-term service agreement.

Gionata Visconti, chief operating officer at Goldbeleg, said, “The Kribi power plant has a vital role within the African energy sector. It is still supplying two thirds of the thermal energy in Cameroon today. Cameroon’s energy system still relies heavily on hydropower, but has uncertain resources of water. The Kribi plant, therefore, plays a key role in ensuring the supply of safe, clean and reliable energy.”

“For this reason we are keen to upgrade the power plant’s automation systems to the latest design to ensure optimal reliability, and to strengthen our cooperation with Wärtsilä, leveraging their competences on a continuous basis within the framework of the long-term service agreement.”

Wärtsilä Energy’s vice president of services, Markus Ljungkvist, commented, “Wärtsilä has a strong regional presence, which enables us to provide valuable technical support that optimises engine performance and maximises the production capabilities of this power plant which has such a significant role in Cameroon’s power supply. We are also in a position to ensure the availability of critical spare parts, and this is an essential element within the long-term service agreement between our companies.”

The project is scheduled to commence in 2023. To ensure the continuity of the plant’s output, the work will be carried out on one engine at a time. The long-term service agreement includes remote operational support, maintenance planning, technical advisory and remote troubleshooting services, as well as spare parts.

Wärtsilä has altogether supplied 550MW of generating capacity to the Republic of Cameroon, and 7.5GW to the whole of Africa, of which more than 25% are covered by Wärtsilä service agreements.