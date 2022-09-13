Kohler calls for Nigerian distribution partners

Kohler Power Systems Nigeria, part of Kohler Power Systems EMEA, has opened its distributor recruitment in pursuit of increased capabilities in the region

Having recently announced the addition of five high-power KD generators (the K16, K22, K33, K44 and K66), the provider of back-up power is now recruiting for distribution partners to help meet the demand for mission-critical power across industry, construction, commercial and residential use.

Supported by the dedicated Nigerian assembly and testing facility in Ikeja, Lagos, distributors have access to the full range of Kohler gensets as well as John Deere, Doosan and Volvo, Mitsubishi and KD Series engines.

Daniel Roudaut, Nigeria national sales manager at Kohler, commented, “As we aim to expand our footprint in Nigeria, we are keen to welcome more distributors to our network so customers in the region can have access to an even wider selection of the most efficient and most effective mission-critical power on the market.

“With over 400 gensets in stock, we can facilitate the quick supply of most generators. Assembled to meet specific specifications for Nigeria, but with support from Kohler global services, our generators mean optimum quality paired with an effective partnership that delivers the best for customers.”