JinkoSolar signs distribution agreement with Palette in Nigeria

Created: Thursday, 09 June 2022 08:56

JinkoSolar has forged a 50MWh distribution strategic agreement of energy storage system with Palette Business Solutions Limited, a renewable energy firm committed to the distribution of solar energy products and solutions

Palette will distribute JinkoSolar's battery system units and LFP container storage system.

“We've seen a surge in electricity demand in Africa, which has outstripped electricity produced by suppliers. Together with Palette, we firmly believe our ESS solutions will bring new development opportunities to Nigeria and make renewable electricity accessible and affordable to every household and factories in Nigeria,” said Jaffer Wang, GM of SSA, JinkoSolar.

A representative from Palette stated, "Palette always partners with top tier world acclaimed manufacturers like JinkoSolar in delivering sustainable solutions at good price points. Our distribution network in Nigeria consists of committed resellers, professional installers, and a competent support team. Palette commenced business in 2010 to fight the devastating effects of climate change and strive to create awareness and use of solar energy through its distribution in delivering clean uninterrupted electricity to serve the rural and urban communities.”