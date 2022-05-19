GFE Power Products extends generator offering with four new brands

GFE Power Products, a leading OEM manufactured diesel generator supplier, has expanded its product offering beyond the current CAT, Perkins and KOHLER-SDMO ranges, to also include Volvo, Doosan, CPG Cummins and Baudouin powered gensets

The existing global supply crisis in the generator industry has caused widespread stock availability issues and increased lead times. Recognising the changing and growing demands of the African market has been the driving force behind GFE Power Products extending its existing range across the dealership network.

Securing global supplier agreements with the four extra brands has been a move to ensure that the network is able to offer the correct solution to customers throughout the diverse climatic regions of the African continent.

Despite the constant growth and investment in greener, solar and wind powered energy solutions throughout African nations, the diesel generator is still the most dependable method of delivering power to remote or offshore areas with unstable grid supply. As an independent supplier and distributor, GFE Power Products is now able to offer clients an even wider range of generator options.

“We are noticing that the demand in these markets is growing and that customer preferences are changing, which is why we have secured supply from these alternative engine manufacturers,” explains Mark Boden, GFE Power Products sales director.

“For example, we are no longer seeing that our Kenyan customers are only asking for Perkins now but instead a variety of brands, and so we set forth on a mission to be able to supply all potential solutions. We are thrilled to be able to offer our global dealership network the correct solution for their customers in territory.”