Babcock & Wilcox strengthens African presence

Created: Wednesday, 03 August 2022 09:54

The environmental business segment of Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) has been awarded a contract for approximately US$18mn to provide advanced environmental equipment to reduce emissions for a power plant in Africa

In order to reduce particulate emissions, B&W Environmental will design, engineer and provide manufacturing support to upgrade 24 electrostatic precipitators (ESPs) and will also provide technical support during construction and commissioning.

B&W executive vice president and chief operating officer Jimmy Morgan, commented, “B&W is growing its business significantly in the Middle East and Africa region. We are working closely with utilities and industrial customers across these areas to upgrade and improve their power generation and environmental equipment to help them produce cleaner, more efficient energy.

“The transition to clean energy is picking up pace worldwide, and B&W – with a full suite of environmental, decarbonisation, renewable and power generation technologies – is well-positioned to lead this.”

B&W Environmental has extensive experience with both dry and wet ESP technologies, and has installations in a wide range of applications, including power generation, waste-to-energy, cement production, chemical manufacturing, oil & gas, pulp and paper, steel manufacturing and more.