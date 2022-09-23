Vögele to showcase Dash 5 generation of pavers at Bauma 2022

Vögele are set to premiere the first of their new Dash 5 generation of road pavers and screeds at Bauma 2022

The SUPER 1900-5 and SUPER 2100-5 Highway Class pavers and the next-gen AB 500 and AB 600 Extending Screeds will be showcased at the event, promising to look further into the future than ever before.

The new generation of pavers satisfies the requirements imposed by asphalt pavers by modern road construction. Flexible, modular systems are required to take particular account of process automation and sustainability, as well as user-friendliness and economy.

The details of the Dash 5 generation will be kept under wraps until the Bauma trade fair, but Vögele has disclosed they have made user requirements a key focus. This primarily means simple machine handling, maximum operating convenience and safety on the job site for paving crews.

Vögele has ensured reduced set up times, improved logistics and greater machine availability on their Dash 5 pavers as economy has become a large factor in the success of road construction amid the rising price of raw materials.

The automation of processes with assistance and control systems has also been optimised to prevent errors and to increase both efficiency and paving quality.

Sustainable project implementation is more in demand than ever before, and this carries over to road construction. Targeted optimisation measures reduce the noise emission and fuel consumption of Dash 5 pavers while maintaining the same level of performance.