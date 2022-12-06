Wirtgen introduces comfort cabin for F-series compact milling machines

Wirtgen has quickly followed the market launch of its completely redesigned generation of compact milling machines earlier this year by announcing that the compact class machines can now be fitted with a comfort cabin

According to Wirtgen, the cabin for the W 100 Fi – W 130 Fi models sets new standards when it comes to ergonomics and offers the operator a comfortable, low-fatigue workplace while providing effective protection against noise emissions. At the same time, the cabin protects the operator when working in all weather conditions. The cabin air is cleaned by a filter system and the temperature is controlled by an automatic air conditioning and heating system. It is also constructed as a positive-pressure system to prevent the ingress of dirt, dust, and hazardous materials into the operator’s workplace.

The increased comfort and lower impact of environmental influences inside the cabin have been delivered to reduce stress and fatigue for the operator. In addition, the attractive environment with state-of-the-art control elements and assistance systems assures that important factors that contribute to safety and productivity, such as concentration and physical or mental capabilities, are not impaired in any way. The consequences of this are motivated operators, job satisfaction and maximum occupational health and safety.

The comfort cabin for compact milling machines has also been designed to enhance communication capacity as ambient noise level is so low that the operator can make hands-free phone calls from the cabin. For communication on the construction site, the operator can either use a radio headset or open the accessible side window to talk with the crew on the ground.

Finally, when closed and locked, the operator’s cabin and all control elements are securely protected against vandalism so there is no need to remove and stow protection covers or open up fold-away control panels at the start or end of the working day.