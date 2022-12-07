Rolls-Royce presents ‘Piston of Honour’ to Bell Equipment

Rolls-Royce has marked the delivery of the 5,555th mtu engine of Series 1000, 1300 and 1500 to global articulated dump truck manufacturer and construction equipment manufacturer, Bell Equipment, with a ‘Piston of Honour’ which was presented to Leon Goosen, CEO of Bell Equipment, at bauma 2022

After enjoying a close business relationship since 1998, Rolls-Royce has been supplying Bell with mtu engines from Series 1000 to 1500 since 2013, and Lei Berners-Wu, vice president global industrial at Rolls-Royce's Power Systems business unit, highlighted this milestone in their relationship by handing over the special engine piston.

"It goes without saying that we are extremely proud of our long and successful association with the Rolls-Royce company and are pleased to have reached this milestone together. For many years we, and our customers, have been won over by the performance and reliability of the mtu brand of engines. As a company that has a passion for innovation and a drive to lead development, we also appreciate the efforts made by Rolls-Royce to make the mtu brand of engines compatible with sustainable fuels. This speaks to our own goals of reducing the environmental footprint of our trucks and we look forward to what the future holds in this regard," commented Goosen.

The supplied mtu engines are installed in Bell Equipment's complete range of E-series articulated dump trucks, among others. Bell Equipment is one of Rolls-Royce's largest OEM customers in the global C&I sector, particularly in the African market.

Berners-Wu, added, "With the 'Piston of Honour', we bring a token of appreciation to Bell Equipment and thank them for their long-standing partnership. Bell Equipment is one of our most important customers in the field of construction equipment, industrial applications and agriculture. This is a partnership and collaboration that we intend to maintain and expand in the future."