Metso Outotec to supply direct blister furnace for copper complex in the DRC

Created: Tuesday, 01 November 2022 09:12

Metso Outotec has been selected by Kamoa Copper S.A. to supply a high-capacity direct blister furnace to the company’s copper mining complex expansion in the Democratic Republic of Congo

As per the agreement, Metso Outotec will deliver key equipment and automation for the direct blister furnace, which is designed for the production of blister copper in a single flash furnace without the need for separate converting stages.

“Non-ferrous metals play a key role in the green transition, and a major increase in global copper production is required to support this transition. We are pleased to support Kamoa Copper in their ambitious expansion project, in which high capacity and reliable, sustainable processes play a vital role. Our collaboration has been excellent throughout the initial stages of the process, including the initial study work, basic engineering as well as pilot testing,” said Jyrki Makkonen, vice president of smelting at Metso Outotec.

The 500 ktpa copper throughput furnace will have the largest licensed flash smelting capacity in the world. The scope also includes intelligent safety and monitoring automation systems for the furnace.