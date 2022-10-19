Bobcat launches Brushcat rotary cutter models and log grapple Attachments

Bobcat has launched two new Brushcat rotary cutter models and a new log grapple attachment for the company’s range of small articulated loaders (SALs)

The smallest Brushcat attachments offer cutting widths of 1,118 and 1,372 mm respectively, with the larger models offering cutting widths of 1,676, 1,829 or 2,032 mm.

Like the new smaller Brushcat attachments, the log grapple is compatible with both the Bobcat L23 and L28 SAL models. The log grapple meets the challenging demands of landscaping and site clearing jobs, and can also be used on the new MT100 mini track loader.

Bobcat Brushcat attachments

Like the larger models, the two new smaller Brushcat attachments deliver powerful cutting and mulching action in areas of untamed growth and can pass through gates and other narrow entrances to work in areas that are inaccessible to larger machines. They are designed to handle tough brush clearing jobs in a wide variety of applications such as agriculture, forestry, landscaping, municipalities, parks and recreation areas. The light weight, short deck and superior oscillation of these attachments enable the brush cutter to follow ground contours in order to maintain a clean cut, even on slopes.

The new Brushcat attachments feature a high-efficiency, direct-drive motor that maximises hydraulic horsepower for optimal cutting and mulching of tall, thick vegetation in one pass. The high cutting speed and heavy-duty blades maximise momentum to cut and mulch vegetation up to 5 cm in diameter.

Log grapple attachment

The new log grapple can easily clean up after cutting or trimming trees and bushes. It brings the best out of Bobcat SALs, increasing their versatility and providing savings in both time and money.

The log grapple attachment also has reinforced tines, which with the heavy-duty teeth provides outstanding grip when managing unwieldy logs and brush. Rope bollards provide an additional anchor point, assisting in stability while at work. For increased operator control, the log grapple comes with an integrated tree pusher, ensuring material falls in the intended direction, allowing the operator to accomplish multiple tasks with the same attachment.

The log grapple also features a 143 cm wide opening and 360° rotation for increased productivity and ease of use for operators. The open sides allow for easy clamping of logs and piles of brush, clearing areas – even in confined spaces – more quickly.

Bobcat SALs

The Bobcat L23 and L28 SALs offer high lift capacities in confined spaces, ease-of-use with simple intuitive controls and low ground disturbance for working on any terrain. Designed and built by Bobcat at the company’s north American facilities, the new SALs offer stability and tipping loads of up to 1.39 tonne. The machines’ compact size, with a width of just over one metre combined with a tight turning radius, allow Bobcat SALs to work effectively in tricky and hard to reach areas. The SALs are also built to be light enough for easy transportation, despite their robust construction.