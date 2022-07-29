Historic 170-Carat pink diamond uncovered in Angola

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited, Endiama E.P. and Rosas & Petalas, partners in Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) have recovered a 170-Carat pink Type IIa diamond from the Lulo alluvial mine in Angola

Nicknamed ‘The Lulo Rose’, the pink stone is believed to be the largest pink diamond recovered in the last 300 years.

The Lulo concession boasts the two largest recorded diamonds recovered in Angola, the largest being the 404 carat ‘4th February Stone’. This historical pink diamond is the 5th largest diamond and is the 27th +100 carat recovered to date on the Lulo concession.

His Excellency Diamantino Azevedo, Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, commented, “This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage for diamond mining and demonstrates the potential and rewards for commitment and investment in our growing diamond mining industry.”

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited managing director, Stephen Wetheral, remarked, “Lulo is an exceptional alluvial resource and is truly a gift. We are once again made very proud by yet another historic recovery. We too look forward to our partnership progressing its exploration effort, where we are now bulk sampling the priority kimberlites, in search for the primary kimberlite sources of these exceptional and high-value diamonds.”

The diamond will be sold via international tender to be conducted by Sodiam E.P, the Angolan State diamond marketing company