Cat 305 CR Mini Hydraulic Excavator delivers enhanced performance

Created: Thursday, 17 November 2022 09:54

Built to deliver an improved customer experience, the new 5-tonne Cat 305 CR Next Generation Mini Hydraulic Excavator delivers more power to the hydraulic pump, higher bucket breakout forces and deeper standard stick digging depths to increase performance by up to 20% over the previous 305E2 CR

The new 305 CR model is the final machine to be reengineered to the Cat next generation mini hydraulic excavator line concept. From the 1.5 to 10-tonne class models, all 11-13 Cat mini hydraulic excavators in the range (depending on region) offer common features and consistent controls layout to simplify training and operator adaptation.

Its grease intervals and extended filter service life, combined with common components throughout the line and flat, easy-to-replace side panels, deliver up to 10% lower owner and operating costs.

The new engine on the 5-tonne class Cat 305 CR Excavator delivers enhanced machine performance. Hydraulic system improvements provide higher breakout forces – 49.2 kN bucket, 28.3 kN standard stick and 25.2 kN long stick – to improve digging efficiency in hard rock applications. It also offers a 140 mm deeper dig depth than the 305E2 CR, giving it more application flexibility. Its compact radius swing reduces overhang when working to the side, while its 1980 mm track width and new extra counterweight option help to optimise stability and lift performance in confined spaces.

Advanced efficiency

The 305 CR offers an angle dozer blade option to optimise machine flexibility in backfilling and finish grading applications. In addition to offering ample above and below-grade travel with standard float function for easy clean-up, the angle blade moves 45 degrees left or right of centre. Increasing efficiencies and reducing operator interaction with final grading, angle blade movement can be controlled by the right-hand joystick, while the left joystick handles machine drive.

Tailoring machine weight to job requirements with an additional counterweight option offers the balance between low ground pressure and lifting performance. The industry-exclusive Cat Stick Steer System simplifies machine control by allowing the operator to switch from conventional lever/foot-pedal steering controls to low-effort joystick operation. Two travel speed ranges and standard cruise control facilitate moving around the jobsite with minimum operator interaction.

Meeting Brazil MAR-1 emission standards, equivalent to EU Stage IIIA, the turbocharged Cat C1.7 Turbo engine delivers higher power than the previous C2.4 engine. Standard auto idle, auto engine shutdown, and efficient load-sensing hydraulics with variable displacement pump help to lower fuel usage at the site for more affordable operation. High main-relief pressures generate the hydraulic capacity for high digging and lifting forces and more efficient use of a range of attachments. Complete with quick-disconnect lines, the standard auxiliary system provides the choice of one-way, two-way or continuous flow.

Next generation comfort, savings

Common to most Cat next generation mini hydraulic excavators, the sealed and pressurised cab enclosure is available with heating and/or air conditioning for all-weather climate control. The cab’s large glass areas plus skylight afford all-around visibility. The large display with advanced touchscreen option provides intuitive machine function control and easy monitoring of critical operating parameters. A canopy option is available in some regions.

Daily maintenance checks for the 305 CR are quickly made from ground level through side doors. Expanded use of common parts throughout the line plus their damage-resistant exterior construction help to reduce parts inventory investment and lower repair costs. Increased service intervals mean these excavators spend more time on the job and less time in the shop.