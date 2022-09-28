Building upgrade for Cape Winelands Gouda Clinic

The Western Cape Government (WCG) is on course to finish the construction of a R17.9mn (approximately US$1 million) new clinic to replace the existing Gouda Clinic in the Cape Winelands District by January 2023

The new facility will replace the current converted semi-detached house. However, due to the congestion and limited space to extend on the property, the WCG found it appropriate to build a new clinic that will provide comprehensive health care services.

The new facility will boast a new entrance and waiting room, with a reception area, records and staff facilities. There will also be an Acute Treatment Area and Consulting Rooms for the various clinical services, including a Rehabilitation/Therapy Unit, a Pharmacy and an External Services Unit.

Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, said, “This project will provide the community of Gouda with a state-of-the-art medical facility. The upgrading of the facility will offer comprehensive health services in a more spacious environment. Similar to other Western Cape Government projects, this too unlocked numerous job opportunities for this community during the construction period.”

The benefits of this investment are not limited to the immediate local areas in Gouda, but will extend to the greater Drakenstein Municipality and Cape Winelands District Municipality as a whole. The Western Cape Government continues to restore the hope and dignity of its citizens, through adequate service delivery.