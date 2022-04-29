ADHI advances housing project in Rwanda

The ADHI Corporate Group, dedicated to innovation sustainability and empowerment, has been making steady progress in their affordable housing project in Kigali, Rwanda

ADHI’s sustainable construction method is a patented system that uses light steel frames for faster and more affordable construction. This method addresses climate change concerns while providing homes that are well-suited to African climates.

In response to a dire need for high quality and affordable homes in Kigali, ADHI Corporate established ADHI Rwanda Ltd to use their innovative construction solution to build several thousand affordable homes in Kigali for 10 years. High construction costs combined with a challenging natural terrain and climate have proven to be formidable obstacles to producing quality homes at a reasonable price in the past.

ADHI’s patented construction method and innovative materials circumvents these obstacles and thereby offers a unique solution to the housing shortage problem in Rwanda. The method of using light steel frames greatly reduces total costs and project duration while producing durable and climate-resistant houses. Utilising geosynthetic retaining walls, ADHI can also build homes on sloped terrain in an environmentally-friendly manner.

In November 2020, the Government of Rwanda signed an agreement with ADHI Rwanda Ltd after a positive evaluation of the project proposal and projected advantages for Rwanda. The project will be delivered in five phases.

Phase 1 of the Bwiza Riverside community is currently under construction. Upon completion of all five phases, ADHI Rwanda Ltd will have built 2,400 durable homes in Karama.