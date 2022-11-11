Volvo makes history as it begins delivery of electric trucks made with fossil-free steel

Created: Friday, 11 November 2022 13:54

Volvo has announced that electric trucks made with fossil-free steel are now being delivered to its customers, making it the first truck manufacturer in the world to do so

In September this year, Volvo Trucks started series production of heavy-duty electric, 44 tonne trucks, as the first global truck manufacturer to achieve this. Some of the electric trucks will also be the first trucks in the world that are built with fossil-free steel.

Jessica Sandström, senior vice president of product management at Volvo Trucks, commented, “Our journey to net zero emissions includes both making our vehicles fossil free in operation and over time fully replacing the material in our trucks with fossil-free and recycled alternatives.”

The fossil-free steel is produced by the Swedish steel manufacturer SSAB and is made by using a completely new technology with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. The result is a significantly lower climate impact and an important step towards a net-zero emissions value chain. Among the customers that will have fossil-free steel in some of their electric trucks are Amazon and DFDS and, through the transport company Simon Loos, Unilever.

“At Amazon, we are on the way to make all of our operations net-zero carbon by 2040. We need partners like Volvo to make this transition happen,” said Andreas Marschner, vice president transportation services Europe at Amazon.

Niklas Andersson, EVP of DFDS logistics division, commented, “DFDS is committed to our green transition and to deliver greener transport and logistics solutions. Any step in the green transition of logistics brings us closer to a carbon free society and we are therefore happy to learn that some of our new electric trucks soon to be delivered are also produced with fossil free steel.”

The first steel produced with hydrogen is being used in the electric truck’s frame rails, the backbone of the truck upon which all other main components are mounted. As the availability of fossil-free steel increases, it will also be introduced in other parts of the truck.