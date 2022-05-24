Manitowoc expands its Grove truck crane

Created: Tuesday, 24 May 2022 12:03

Manitowoc has expanded its Grove truck crane offering with the new four-axle TTS9000-2, with all-wheel steering and an long boom on a lightweight carrier

Much of the improved design comes from Manitowoc’s Voice of the Customer process, which uses consumer insights to improve engineering work and product development.

The 115 USt capacity truck crane features an automated steering system that helps operators navigate challenging driving conditions, whether on congested urban jobsites or small backcountry roads.

“We listened to the input of customers who were passionate about the need for rear steering capability and worked with Manitowoc’s Lift Solutions engineers and other teams to leverage our successful TMS9000-2 platform and make this new crane a reality,” explained JJ Grace, product manager for truck-mounted cranes at Grove. “Once again, our commitment to the Voice of the Customer process resulted in the development of an innovative new model that will greatly benefit both Manitowoc and our customers.”

Each of the all-wheel steering modes can be activated by the operator at the click of a button on the right-hand console. For instance, with crab steering selected, all tires point in the same direction when the steering wheel is turned, allowing the crane to travel diagonally.

“One of the model’s biggest advantages is that the operator doesn’t have to manually adjust the rear wheels, as this feature has traditionally been engaged on similar machines,” Grace said. “By incorporating automated controls, our system is designed to be intuitive for operators of all levels. This new model is a great option for customers looking for advanced steering options in a compact package, in conjunction with the best truck crane features on the market.

Improved drivability

The TTS9000-2’s drivability is improved due to the crane’s compact dimensions and light roading weight afforded by its removable counterweight feature.

Even without a jib extension, reach is impressive, thanks to the TTS9000-2’s MEGAFORM, six-section boom shape that also increases capacity over conventional designs. Extending from 36 ft to 169 ft, it makes optimum use of the TWIN-LOCK pinning system that not only eliminates weight from inside the extended boom but automatically locks the sections together.

Faster and simpler setup

The outriggers of the TTS9000-2 also benefit from recent Grove design improvements that aim to make jobsite setup simpler and faster.

“Our outrigger improvements will play a big part in making this crane even more user-friendly, and elevating the overall ownership experience. That was also a change made in response to customer suggestions and will serve to enhance their trust and confidence in our machines even further,” commented Grace.