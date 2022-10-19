Maersk’s consolidation centre elevates logistics for apparel and lifestyle industries in Ethiopia

Created: Wednesday, 19 October 2022 09:00

A.P. Moller – Maersk (APMM), the integrated logistics company, and Ethiopian partner, Freighters International, have announced the opening of a consolidation centre in Modjo Dry Port, Ethiopia

This multi-purpose facility streamlines apparel and lifestyle customers’ supply chains – significantly reducing their speed to market, saving cost and making them more competitive.

Carl Lorenz, managing director, eastern Africa area, APMM, said, “Our integrated logistics offering is all about creating value for our customers. The new consolidation centre in Modjo Dry Port saves our customers time and cost through consolidation, synergies and providing a single point of contact with greater visibility. Ultimately, the new facility will help to make Ethiopia a more attractive and competitive destination for sourcing goods for the apparel and lifestyle industries – key industries for job creation and growing the Ethiopian economy.”

A hub for export or import cargo in Ethiopia, Maersk’s new consolidation centre offers a range of warehousing and distribution services that address supply chain issues customers may face.

With direct links from Modjo Dry Port to Djibouti Port and industrial parks, the facility offers customers first mile delivery, consolidation, cargo fulfilment and supply chain management solutions. Decarbonisation is an integral part of Maersk’s strategy and the rail service that connects all the container freight stations to Djibouti Port runs fully on hydroelectric power.

APMM is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people.