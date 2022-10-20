Côte d’Ivoire terminal completes first test port call at the new terminal

Between 12 and 14 October 2022, Côte d'Ivoire terminal, holder of the concession for the new container terminal at the port of Abidjan, successfully completed its first test port call by hosting the container vessel, MSC Floriana

The 50-hour exercise allowed for evaluation of the unloading and loading operations on the ship using the STS gantries, and of the handling of the containers at the yard with RTG cranes and Gaussin electric tractors.

The evaluation also covered all other systems, in particular, the Terminal Operating System linked to the invoicing and customs systems. It also tested the means of communication, the synchronisation of truck movements and the interactions between the services of Côte d'Ivoire terminal and its customers, all of which were considered satisfactory.

“We are pleased to have been able to successfully complete the various tests of our entire operational structure, in terms of both equipment and the work of our teams. This performance means that we are entirely satisfied with the implementation of our operational system, and assures us of our team’s ability to receive and handle every ship that calls at our quay,” noted Koen de Backker, managing director of Côte d’Ivoire terminal.

“We are pleased to receive this first test port call at the new container terminal at the port of Abidjan. The success of this operation demonstrates the abilities of our equipment and our teams when it comes to respond to our customers’ requests and process them. This is therefore an important step that will reassure all our partners and future clients before the terminal comes into service,” said Olivier De Noray, Ports and Terminals managing director.

These tests come a month before the launch of operations at the new container terminal at the port of Abidjan. This second terminal holds a central place in the sub regional trade; it incorporates all environmental aspects into its design and is soon to obtain the “Green Terminal” label issued by Bureau Veritas.