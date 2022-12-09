AFC partners with AD Ports to help develop advanced trade hubs across the continent

Created: Friday, 09 December 2022 09:32

The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a leading infrastructure solutions provide on the continent, and AD Ports Group, a global facilitator of trade, logistics and industry, have signed a collaboration agreement to address logistical infrastructure gaps across the continent

The agreement provides the basis for the two organisations to join identify, finance, develop and invest in ports, warehouses, maritime and logistics infrastructure projects. It could provide vital support for ports and maritime facilities on the continent to help meet the ever growing demand for imported goods.

Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said, “Some of the world’s fastest-growing economies are in Africa, necessitating the creation a new generation of ports and maritime facilities, supported by smart technology and enhanced freight infrastructure. We see a key opportunity to support African nations in their efforts to develop advanced trade hubs that can manage the rising volume of maritime commerce and deliver excellent connectivity. Working with AFC, we will look to prioritise projects that can make a lasting impact on the economies and communities of their respective nations, in-line with the direction of our wise leadership to support progressive development.”

Samaila Zubairu, president and CEO of AFC, added, “We are pleased to sign this collaboration agreement with AD Ports Group today, demonstrating the UAE’s ongoing enthusiasm to invest and deploy expertise in Africa. Combining AFC’s specialist expertise and outstanding investment track record with AD Ports Group’s technical proficiency, I am confident that our collaboration will yield the development of some of the most advanced integrated ports and logistics platforms in Africa and the world at large. We look forward to a continued partnership as we work together to unleash Africa’s economic potential and transform lives on the continent.”