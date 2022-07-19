Thelo DB consortium to transform Ghana’s railway infrastructure

Created: Tuesday, 19 July 2022 09:09

Thelo DB consortium is set to sign an agreement for the Western Railway Line Project with the Government of Ghana

The signing ceremony will take place during the Ministerial programme hosted by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Secretariat at Labadi Beach hotel in Accra.

Ronnie Ntuli, chairman, Thelo DB, commented, “The Western Railway Line Project will transform Ghana’s existing railway infrastructure base into a modern, robust and integrated railway system, with the associated infrastructure to position Ghana’s rail network as a leading transport system in Africa.”

The project includes planning (all project preparation-related activities, such as feasibility studies, demand analysis, preliminary and detailed design, and procurement consulting); implementation (systems engineering design, construction supervision, design review, audit systems engineering, testing and commissioning of rolling stock and infrastructure); and operations and maintenance management (early train operator, consulting services in terms of infrastructure operations, rolling stock operations, infrastructure and rolling stock maintenance).

Thelo DB is a South African railway entity incorporated between Thelo Ventures, an African industrial company, and Germany’s Deutsche Bahn Engineering & Consulting (DB). The Thelo DB consortium also includes Ghanaian partner Transtech Consult.