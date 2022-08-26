SITARAIL buys Plasser & Theurer’s next-generation railway equipment

SITARAIL recently took delivery at the Port of Abidjan of a new tamping-levelling-lining machine for maintenance on the railway between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso

Presented at the recent International Exhibition for Track Technology (IAF) in Munster, Germany, this innovation is essential for positioning rails correctly and detecting infrastructure failures in order to restore the best possible track parameters.

Designed by Austrian company Plasser & Theurer, a world leader in railway technology, this next-generation equipment enables sleepers to be processed at a higher rate, and allows for greater precision in track maintenance operations. It thereby guarantees the reliability of the railway infrastructure with a view to improving customer satisfaction.

“The acquisition of this new ultra-modern tamper is a strategic investment that is part of the modernisation of our maintenance tools, with the aim of improving the safety of our rail transport equipment. Our vision is to equip SITARAIL with innovative rail infrastructure, in order to ensure sustainable management of the railway network between Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso,” said Quentin Gerard, managing director of SITARAIL.

With the acquisition of this new railway equipment, SITARAIL renews its commitment to the modernisation of its maintenance equipment.