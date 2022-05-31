Siemens Mobility finalises high-speed rail system contract in Egypt

Siemens Mobility and its consortium partners Orascom Construction and The Arab Contractors have officially signed the contract with the Egyptian National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) to create the sixth largest high-speed rail system in the world

The 2,000 km high-speed rail network will connect 60 cities throughout the country, with trains that can operate at up to 230 km/h. This means that approximately 90% of Egyptians will have access to the modern, safe, and integrated rail system.

With a modal shift to train transport, the fully electrified network will cut carbon emissions by 70% compared to current car or bus transport, further supporting Egypt’s efforts in transforming its mobility to a more sustainable one.

Together with civil works partners Orascom Construction and The Arab Contractors, Siemens Mobility will provide its comprehensive turnkey services to design, install, commission, and maintain the entire system for 15 years.

Michael Peter, Siemens Mobility CEO, commented, “This landmark transportation project is truly historic for both Egypt and Siemens and we are honoured to partner with the Ministry of Transport to reimagine the future of transportation in Egypt. It will link the country like never before, fight pollution and global warming, while also providing an effective and reliable method for the movement of goods.

“Together with our partners, we will develop from scratch a complete and state of the art rail network that will offer a blueprint for the region on how to install an integrated, sustainable, and modern transportation system.”

The high-speed network will consist of three lines. The first, already named ‘Suez Canal on rails’, is a 660 km line connecting the port cities of Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea to Marsa Matrouh and Alexandria on the Mediterranean.

The two rail lines now signed include the second line which will be about 1,100 km and run between Cairo and Abu Simbel near the Sudan border, linking the mega city to rising economic centers in the south. Furthermore, it will allow for the development of communities up and down the Nile, which will subsequently provide additional opportunities for small and family-owned businesses to flourish.

The third line will cover 225 km and will connect the world heritage archeological sites in Luxor with Hurghada by the Red Sea. In addition, this rail link will significantly improve the efficiency and sustainability of freight transport for goods and materials between Safaga harbor and inland locations.

To support the installation of the rail network, the consortium will directly create up to 40,000 jobs in Egypt, with an additional 6,700 at Egyptian suppliers and indirectly through the wider Egyptian economy.

To equip the entire rail network, Siemens Mobility will deliver trains based on its proven product platforms. This includes 41 Velaro eight car high-speed trains, 94 Desiro high-capacity four car regional train sets, and 41 Vectron freight locomotives. On all three lines, Siemens Mobility will install a safe and reliable signalling system based on the European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 technology, as well as the power supply system that will deliver efficient and continuous energy.