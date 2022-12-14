Kuehne+Nagel boost Africa’s healthcare logistics capability

Created: Wednesday, 14 December 2022 13:34

Kuehne+Nagel has entered into a long-term agreement for a new airside facility strategically located in the airport zone of OR Tambo International airport, Johannesburg, South Africa

As part of this agreement, Kuehne+Nagel offers customers a set of logistics solutions, including warehousing, transportation, customs brokerage, supply chain management, and airside support to project-specific charter in-and-outbound shipments. Core to this offering is a comprehensive cold chain solution, ensuring around-the-clock temperature-control to safeguard the integrity of highly sensitive pharma products.

The new offering is pivotal to supporting Africa’s aim to become more self-reliant in healthcare operations. South Africa, Nigeria, and Algeria are leading the manufacturing charge in sub-Saharan Africa, while imports from Europe, North America, India and China remain crucial to meeting Africa’s demand for medicines and basic healthcare. To support its healthcare customers – both importers and manufacturers – in executing their strategic growth plans for Africa, Kuehne+Nagel’s new facility is designed with healthcare and pharmaceuticals in mind.

“Pharmaceuticals in particular are highly-sensitive, time-critical products,” commented Gereon Niemeier, managing director, Kuehne+Nagel South Africa. “Every minute these products spend on the tarmac exposes them to temperature fluctuations, physical damage, and loss. Our new facility addresses all these challenges to ensure product stability throughout the journey.”

“Our people have the expertise for plane-side access that other logistics providers don't,” Niemeier continued. “In addition, the facility is so close to the charter parking area that we can provide in-person visibility resources, as well as a unique dollie solution, that greatly reduce the risk of ground handling errors as well as shipment claims. On-site monitoring protects product stability – whether temperature-controlled, high value or time critical – throughout the entire journey.