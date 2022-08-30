Waste plastics recycling solutions advanced by Saipem and Quantafuel

Saipem and Quantafuel ASA have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the industrialisation and construction of waste plastics chemical recycling plants

This MoU positions Saipem to globally market and construct under Quantafuel technology license industrial plants specialised in pyrolysis. This thermochemical process converts solid plastic waste into liquid or gaseous products that can be reused as fuel or chemical raw materials for plastics recycling.

Saipem will also provide intelligent smart operation and maintenance services, as well as joint performance guarantees for the plants, jointly issued by both companies.

Scalable and modular solutions for waste plastics recycling plants will be developed, which will be easily adapted to the specificities of the different sites. The technological solution offered will allow users to increase the utilisation of mixed plastic waste in the production of a pyrolysis oil that can be reused for new chemical and plastics production.

This cooperation will allow Saipem to deliver modular concepts for the circular economy to support its clients on their sustainability path. Saipem and Quantafuel are committed to delivering a series of projects to the market with this agreement, allowing both parties to pursue their respective objectives in the circular economy to maximise the benefits for the environment.