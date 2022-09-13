Mitsui partners with Kal Tire to advance mining tyre recycling

Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group, an international mining tyre supply and management partner, and Mitsui & Co., a global corporate group focusing on innovation and sustainability, have formed a joint venture to advance mining tyre recycling solutions

The collaboration will support burgeoning demand for solutions to handle end-of-life mining tyres in ways that lead to the best and highest use of recycled rubber products, and promote a circular economy for mining regions around the world.

Dan Allan, senior vice president, Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group, commented, “Mines are challenging themselves to demonstrate environmental stewardship, and yet in many regions, sustainable OTR tyre recycling solutions aren’t yet available. Mitsui’s global reach, mining experience and commitment to affecting positive change gives us a path to scale solutions so we can reach many more mines much more quickly and help solve this enormous environmental challenge.”

Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group offers a range of sustainability solutions to help mines extend tyre life, divert scrap and reduce their carbon footprint. One of those solutions is a thermal conversion OTR tyre recycling facility in Chile, where scrap ultra-class tyres are converted to their base elements (carbon black, oil and steel) for reuse.

With an aim to promote sustainability and realise a circular economy, Mitsui is focusing its investment in the mining industry on environmental solutions. Both Mitsui and Kal Tire recognise a growing demand for mining tyre recycling and recycled rubber products.

“We are pleased to announce that Kal Tire and Mitsui will be starting a collaboration in the mining tyre recycling business,” remarked Hiroshi Kakiuchi, COO, performance materials business unit, Mitsui. “Waste tyres currently piled up at mining sites are becoming more urgent and increasingly an issue for mining companies these days, and we are proud to be able to provide a real and sustainable recycling solution together with our partner.”

Kal Tire’s thermal conversion recycling facility in Chile is the first operating facility of its kind, and the two organisations aim to collaborate on commercialising the plant starting early 2023. The Chilean plant provides the foundation as the joint venture pursues opportunities to bring OTR tyre recycling solutions to mining regions around the world. Together, the organisations will help companies understand the value of mining tyre recycling and act on ESG commitments.