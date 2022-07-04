Deloitte Africa enhances sustainability capabilities

Deloitte Africa has announced that it would be bolstering its sustainability and climate capabilities as part of its continued commitment to its purpose of ‘making an impact that matters’

Ruwayda Redfearn, Deloitte Africa CEO, commented, “We are investing in our sustainability and climate capabilities from both a talent and take-to-market solution offering perspective, because we are committed to supporting our clients along their environmental, societal, and governance (ESG) journey. We have recently appointed Ashleigh Theophanides as our first chief sustainability officer for Deloitte Africa. She will sit on our executive committee to ensure this focus is embedded in every facet of our firm.”

Mark Victor, Deloitte Africa’s sustainability and climate market offering leader, added, “Building upon decades of sustainability work across Africa within the areas of sustainability and ESG, Deloitte Africa has developed an integrated firm wide sustainability and climate market offering that delivers an end to end set of solutions to our clients across the continent, leveraging the power of our strategy, climate advisory, social impact, and reporting and assurance capabilities.”

The Africa strategy is part of the Deloitte global priority focus which is assembling one of the largest global networks of sustainability experience including an investment of US$1bn client-related services, data-driven research, and assets and capabilities.

This investment includes the development of the Deloitte Centre for Sustainable Progress (DCSP), which will be accessible by Deloitte professionals as they support organisations to transform at scale. In collaboration with leading academic, policy, business, and governmental organisations, the DCSP network will focus on holistic, results-oriented thought leadership, data driven analysis, and accountability reporting to guide organisations through their sustainability journeys.

Deloitte will also build on its efforts of empowering individuals and engaging ecosystems as part of its internal WorldClimate strategy by offering a robust curriculum of sustainability training courses to all 345,000 professionals along with its clients and suppliers.