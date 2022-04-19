TotalEnergies to develop Mozambique solar project

Created: Tuesday, 19 April 2022 08:24

France’s TotalEnergies has been appointed to develop a 30MW photovoltaic (PV) solar plant in the Southeastern African country of Mozambique

TotalEnergies was selected as the bidder for the Dondo PV independent power producer (IPP) project following a competitive tendering process, with bidders having submitted proposals in December 2021.

The 30MW project is part of Mozambique’s Renewable Energy Auction Programme (Proler), implemented by state owned Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM) and procured on a competitive tender basis by the Energy Regulatory Authority (ARENE) of Mozambique.

Synergy Consulting is working as transaction adviser (TA) on another renewable energy project in Mozambique - the Mphanda Nkuwa Hydropower Project.

Mozambique’s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME) is being represented by Gabinete de Implentacao do Projecto Hirdoelectrico de Mphanda Nkuwa (GMNK) to oversee development of the hydropower scheme.

Electricidade de Mozambique (EDM) and Hidoelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB) are supporting MIREME and GMNK in the development of the planned 1,300MW hydropower plant, planned to be located on the Zambezi river, 60km from the Cahora Bassa Dam.

Under the proposed structure, government entities EDM and HCB would jointly own the project in partnership with a private strategic investor.

The project company will sign an offtake agreement under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with EDM, along with direct and indirect offtake agreements with other potential offtakers in the region.