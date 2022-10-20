Propak West Africa announces conference programme for 2022 show

Created: Thursday, 20 October 2022 10:24

With just over a month until the doors open for its 11th edition, the organisers of Propak West Africa have released the conference programme

As the region’s leading exhibition and conference for the plastics, packaging, printing and food processing industries, Propak West Africa is expected to bring together more than 5,000 professionals to source machines, products and services from over 200 brands across three days of industry networking.

Taking place between 22 and 24 November 2022 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, attendees of Propak West Africa can expect to discover new technology, learn about exciting growth opportunities and benchmark themselves in the market.

Each session in the programme will give attendees critical insight and provide an opportunity to gain knowledge on evolving consumer behaviour, market trends and take part in important discussions on subject matters affecting the manufacturing industry.

A distinguished panel of speakers are set to deliver insightful talks this year including Jean Marc Ricca, managing director Nigeria of BASF West Africa, Pierre Pienaar, president of World Packaging Organisation and Ernest Ighrawve, technical project manager of Doehler.

Session topics this year will cover a range of issues impacting the sector, such as keynote presentations on ‘Understanding Packaging in the Cold Supply Chain’ and ‘Print and packaging automation and Industry 4.0: Smart Manufacturing and Sustainable Manufacturing.’ Panel discussions addressing pertinent matters such as ‘The challenges of recycling food-grade polymer. Can they meet food and beverage industry sustainability targets?’ are also set to take place across the three days.

The conference will take place alongside the largest gathering of companies working in the packaging, plastics, printing and food processing sectors in West Africa, with more than 200 companies exhibiting. Products on display range from extrusion, printing, converting machinery, injection moulding machines, flexible packaging, paper and cardboard packaging products, to digital and large format printing machines, all of which will be showcased live on the exhibition floor.

Sponsoring the event in 2022 are Epson, Skysat and Neofyton, all of whom have large stands displaying their goods alongside industry leading names such as TetraPak, Afra Technical Concept, SBA Group, Atlas Copco, Bole Machinery, Exact Solutions, KHS, Miele, Snetor Chimie, Sidel, Snetor, and more.