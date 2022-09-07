Orange offers digitalisation in Africa and the Middle East

Created: Wednesday, 07 September 2022 09:17

Orange wanted to meet its customers’ expectations by picking up speed on its digital offers in several countries in Africa and the Middle East

Many customers are more interested in digital, a trend that has gained momentum due to the Covid crisis. For example, Orange mobile data traffic increased 30% between 2020 and 2021.

People want to see and hear each other when they are apart, stay in contact with their communities through social media, share and express themselves, trade, access online knowledge, make their lives easier and be entertained.

In this context, Orange is adapting and transforming its organisation to create a 'Digital Factory' that will develop and extend its digital offer in several countries.

The 'My Orange' multi-service mobile app can easily manage mobile and landline contracts.

Launched in 2016, this free application is available on iOS, Android and as a web app in 17 countries and allows you to subscribe to voice and data offers, transfer money, view your balance, etc.

E-shops to buy your mobile online

In 12 countries, customers can order their mobile and various telecoms and internet accessories online. And in March 2022, Orange Cameroon created a business space that professional customers can use to access a catalog of dedicated offers.

100% digital offers to meet users’ growing needs

In Côte d’Ivoire, in June 2021 Orange launched a fibre offer exclusively for online subscriptions. This convergent fiber offer, for households and professionals, enables customers to place an order without going to a branch or contacting a sales representative. The customer gets their installation in under 72 hours with just one visit from the Orange technical team for the delivery and installation.

In Jordan, Orange launched 'Jood' in June 2022, which is a new offer providing more data, with a 100% digital customer journey, from ordering to delivery, including all assistance.

Chatbots: from assistance during a purchase to ID validation

To enhance its customer relations channels, Orange has developed 21 bots available in 11 countries in Africa and the Middle East: Morocco, Jordan, Senegal, Guinea Conakry, Guinea Bissau, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Tunisia, Mali.

These bots can be accessed via the web portal, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Twitter and the My Orange app. Initially designed for information purposes (viewing your offer, voice and data balance, etc.), chatbots are now moving towards transactional services (money transfers, top-ups, etc.). In Guinea, Cameroon and Jordan you can now buy products and services via the chatbot in addition to receiving customer assistance.

Orange also plans to develop voicebots in local languages to address the needs of all populations.

Finally, in Cameroon there is a WhatsApp chatbot that makes it easier to collect customers’ ID documents by taking a photo using their smartphone.

This digitalisation of offers has also been applied to the B2B segment to develop “self-care” tools for professional customers.