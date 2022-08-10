KEDA Ceramics opens factory in Kenya

- Videos
Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, Governor of Kisumu, presided over the opening of KEDA Ceramics International Miwani Factory which is situated in Miwani ward on a 150 acre piece of land
With an initial investment of US$50mn, which is expected to reach up to US$160mn, the factory will have three ceramics tiles, two sanitary ware production lines and a fast moving consumer goods industrial park upon completion.
So far the plant has created more 800 direct employment opportunities and at least 3,000 indirect jobs. More are expected to be employed in the future.
The plant’s tiles brand name – ‘Twyford’ – is now available in local stores with the excess being exported to the neighbouring EAC countries.
