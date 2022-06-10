GLTC opens new branch in South Africa

Goscor Lift Truck Company (GLTC) has commissioned a new branch in George, the second largest city in the Western Cape province of South Africa

Having previously serviced the Garden Route area through its Cape Town and Port Elizabeth branches, with additional support from East London and Gauteng branches when required, GLTC has opened a dedicated branch in George to serve the growing market there.

The new branch located in the George Industrial area is a shared premises with other Goscor sister brands; Goscor Cleaning Equipment, Goscor Earthmoving and Goscor Compressed Air Systems.

Ben Churr, general manager of Goscor Industrial and Construction Equipment (GICE), explained that the new branch was established following extensive due diligence, which evaluated current and future business trends in the area.

“We spent almost a year evaluating projects, government infrastructure spending and proposed new infrastructure before we decided that investing in a Garden Route branch made business sense,” Churr commented.

The decision, he added, was not only informed by the current service level perspective, but also the potential growth identified in the next 5-15 years.

The branch currently focuses on service delivery and marketing of Goscor products and services to existing and prospective customers.

“We see initial cost savings from being able to service locally, as well as the potential growth with existing customers, as the immediate opportunity. We are however encouraged by the long-term growth potential in the Garden Route region,” added Churr.

“At Goscor we are proud to represent market leading equipment brands in our chosen industries, and we differentiate ourselves in the market by providing world-class aftermarket service. We are excited to see our George branch grow and develop into a market leader in the Garden Route district.”