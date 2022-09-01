GLTC moves to larger facility

Created: Thursday, 01 September 2022 06:23

To better sustain its growing customer base, Goscor Lift Truck Company (GLTC) has moved its Durban branch to a larger, more efficient facility

Previously based at the Riverside Business Park, GLTC has recently moved its Durban branch to the Northfields Business Park. As with several other Goscor branches nationally, the new Durban branch is a co-location of Goscor Group companies.

KZN director, Michael Keats, commented, “This allows us to operate under one roof, enabling us to exploit synergies that ultimately allow for a better customer experience. The new branch is shared by Goscor Lift Truck Company, Goscor Cleaning Equipment, Goscor Earthmoving Equipment, Goscor Power Products and Goscor Compressed Air Systems.”

The move was reportedly influenced by continued business growth over the past decade and the subsequent need for a larger and contemporary facility to better service the growing customer base.

Located North of Durban in the Riverhorse Valley precinct, the new facility offers exceptional opportunity for exposure onto the N2 along with easy access off major routes leading to King Shaka International Airport, the N3 to Johannesburg and the Port of Durban, thus offering a better logistical flow.

It also incorporates upmarket, contemporary design basics for logistics warehouses and associated offices and has been built in line with standards laid out by the Green Building Council South Africa, the Northfields Business Park

The new facility – which also serves as the regional head office for GLTC’s Richards Bay and Pietermaritzburg branches – offers more office and warehouse space. The new facility enhances better customer service through better order-fulfilment, which is key preparing the business for further success.

Keats said that relocating a business of Goscor’s size and structure is always a massively challenging project, but the developer, JT Ross, went out of its way to ease the complexity.

“Based on its understanding of our business and needs, JT Ross has contributed to the creation of a wonderful workspace that will be enjoyed and appreciated by our employees, customers and suppliers. Our administration team now works in a better environment, thus improving productivity and ultimately customer service. The contemporary facility therefore translates into better customer experience from a leading lift truck company most geared to support KwaZulu-Natal’s lift truck requirements.”

With three gantry cranes, three spray booths, ample yard space and many more features, the new facility allows the company to be more efficient in a sustainable and safer manner.