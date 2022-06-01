Enable a major leap in operational efficiency by giving every asset a unique digital identity

With Brady Corporation's complete RFID solution, assets in any industrial environment can be given unique digital identities just by applying a label

Users will be able to identify and locate labelled assets all at once, from a distance, in real time, without needing line of sight. Discover Brady’s complete RFID solution for your industrial needs.

Your needs. Your solution.

To make RFID driven efficiency possible in any unique workplace, Brady leverages its global manufacturing capabilities and services to customise each of the components in its complete RFID solution. Label read range can be adapted, as well as all other label properties that enable labels to stay attached to any user's asset selection in a wide range of industrial environments. Sensors can be embedded to capture environmental data including temperature or moisture levels. Scanners can be equipped with custom programmed apps that process data to unlock the benefits a specific business needs, and Brady can integrate the entire solution with existing ICT infrastructure.

A major leap in workplace efficiency

Well implemented, quality RFID solutions enable a major leap in operational efficiency for many industries. With a handheld RFID scanner, multiple assets can be located, identified, tracked and traced from a 15 m distance without needing line of sight. Fixed RFID scanners can even cover the entire workplace to considerably accelerate asset tracking. As a result, employees can quickly find any labelled asset they need, inventories can be automated, and outgoing cargo can be checked for completeness in seconds.

Business at your fingertips

Automatically collected data on all labelled assets can help inform strategic decision making on capital asset numbers, their locations, preventive maintenance and environmental elements. Decisions on stock levels can be supported by the latest data, all generated and collected automatically, to further drive business efficiency and profitability, all by giving assets a unique digital identity

