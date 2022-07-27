Creating employment pathways for the youth of South Africa

The diversified mining and renewable energy solutions company, Exxaro Resources, has continued to power better lives through a partnership it has established with the youth employment service (YES) South Africa

Through the partnership, programmes will be implemented across Exxaro’s coal mine operations in the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces to help create employment pathways for young South Africans.

Community development manager, Tebogo Leepile, said, “Through this partnership, job creation and skills development will be stimulated, overcoming challenges in local employment, attracting procurement opportunities and sustaining community development.”

Exxaro constantly strives to understand what the community needs are in order to respond and engage better. The mining company’s host communities will implement programmes like the SME.Tax initiative, providing 50 young accountants with skills and practical work experience to help them reach and sustain a position. Another initiative is LulaRides, under which 200 young South African scooter drivers will be trained over 12 months. Following that, the trainees can earn on various online delivery platforms.

“There are many challenges that deprive the growth of our country, such as youth unemployment. Therefore, innovative ways to equip the youth with quality work experiences and skills development will empower them to create impact locally,” said Leepile.

The non-profit organisation, YES, aims to transform companies, communities and youth by connecting them to economic opportunity.

Launched in 2018 by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, the YES programme has a proven track record of developing youth employment initiatives with over 1,400 different corporate partners and has created over 72,000 jobs since its inception.

“Our strategic objectives guide Exxaro’s community development approach, and through this partnership, portrays the importance of collaborating with diverse partners that complement Exxaro’s capabilities,” Leepile said.