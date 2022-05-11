BlackBerry joins hand with Midis Group to drive growth in Africa

Created: Wednesday, 11 May 2022 08:12

BlackBerry Limited has entered into a partnership with Midis Group to expand its go-to-market sales motion across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

A leading technology company, with a network of over 170 affiliates and partners across these markets, Midis Group will focus on driving growth for BlackBerry’s Cybersecurity business unit. Midis Group will leverage its on-the-ground expertise, market knowledge, and regional infrastructure to establish BlackBerry-branded local offices focused on representing BlackBerry’s comprehensive portfolio of unified endpoint management solutions and next-generation, AI-based Cylance cybersecurity products.

“BlackBerry has always stood for security, trust, and innovation,” said John Chen, executive chairman and CEO of BlackBerry. “As a leading provider of cybersecurity products and solutions to governments, large enterprises, and small and medium businesses around the world, we are pleased to partner with Midis Group to further expand our business across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In the face of increasingly frequent cyberattack attempts and intensifying regulatory scrutiny, BlackBerry is committed to helping organisations build up their cybersecurity capabilities and prepare for, prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats.”

Comprised of more than 5,000 employees who have partnered with the largest firms in the world, Midis Group excels at providing a deep bench of expertise, local infrastructure, and successful execution. Midis Group’s experience in delivering advanced IT products and solutions to their customers has benefited their clients for over 50 years.

“Working together with BlackBerry, Midis Group will offer a wide and deep portfolio of endpoint management and cybersecurity solutions to help our clients keep their employees connected and secure, while also ensuring the highest level of threat prevention and protection across their IT infrastructure,”stated Nabil Bustros, chairman and CEO of the Midis Group.

Rob Eckelmann, advisory board chair at Midis Group, concluded, “We are proud once again to represent a leading global technology firm, support the business goals of our customers, and deliver both world-class solutions and proven results.”