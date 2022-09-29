An easy way to label from phone or single device

- Videos
Brady Corporation offers industry-leading options that use the same materials and print cartridges that are rugged, smart and reliable
Whether the preference is for a tough, compact and belt-clippable label printer, driven by an industry-leading app on your smartphone, or a single device, complete with on-board label design wizards, Brady has got it covered.
Print from phone
Seamlessly design, view and print pre-sized labels right from Brady’s industry-leading Express Labels app. Design, preview and print – all from a phone. Simple and intuitive, the Brady M211 is built for the job site, running all day on a full charge while resisting drops, shocks and crushes. Never before did an entry level portable printer combine all of these in a single, game-changing device.
• Design, preview and print even complex labels with Brady’s industry leading Express Labels App
• Easily create labels using data from existing spreadsheets
• Work efficiently by saving and swiftly sharing label designs with colleagues
• Seamlessly connect to printers via Bluetooth 5.0
• Glance the on-board printer LED-indicators to check battery life, connectivity and remaining labels.
Watch the video and find out more about M211 Label Printer here.
Design, create and print - all in one device
The new BMP21-PLUS has been released complete with pre-sized labels and even more materials to take on the toughest on-site labelling jobs. With the Brady M210 smart automatic formatting, all that is needed is a label cartridge to be dropped in, type and print.
• Intuitively design, create and print with a standalone portable printer
• Save label designs on the printer for later re-use
• Quickly create new labels with on-board label design wizards
• Easily review the printer and label cartridge status on-screen.
