Eiffage Génie Civil completes central hub of the Great Turtle Ahmeyim project

Created: Thursday, 28 July 2022 10:29

After successfully completing the installation of 21 caissons, the Eiffage Génie Civil Marine teams have just finished the central platform of the Great Turtle Ahmeyim project, located 10 km from the coast on the Mauritania-Senegal border

The platform represents more than 3,200 tonnes of steel structure and 200 prefabricated concrete elements installed by two 300-tonne cranes moving forward.

All the elements were supplied by cargo barges from the organisation’s marine base in the port of Dakar. A fleet of 15 vessels was operated by Eiffage Génie Civil Marine teams, including a 300-bed floatel.

Close management of simultaneous operations with the organisation’s partner Saipem ensured safety and adherence to schedule. In line with their commitment to employment, more than 75% of the teams on this operation were made up of local personnel, the majority of whom were experiencing offshore work for the first time.

Both at sea and on land, the employees were said to have shown great professionalism.