Liquid Zambia expands operations

Created: Friday, 19 August 2022 16:04

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies (Cassava) in Zambia, has expanded its operations to Central Province by launching its first office in Mkushi

The launch will bring high-speed connectivity and a suite of intelligent technologies to the district for the first time.

Mark Townsend, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia, said, “Mkushi is an agriculture town well-known for its large commercial farms. We realised that this underserved community is key to ensuring that we take one more step towards creating a digitally connected future that leaves no Zambian behind. The proliferation of high-speed connectivity and digital services by Liquid will empower commercial farmers and others in this sector, ultimately increasing the viability for more foreign direct investment to the agriculture sector in Zambia.”

“Liquid’s unique offering includes a combination of intelligent technologies that bring high-speed and reliable cross-border connectivity, cloud, cyber security, and digital services to its customers in every sector. Liquid has over 100,000 km of wholly owned fibre network across the continent, complemented by our VSAT network, which ensures that we can provide high-speed connectivity to the remotest parts of Zambia and the wider continent,” concluded Townsend.