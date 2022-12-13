BCX deploys 5G technologies to enhance efficiencies at Nungu Mine

BCX, a large systems integrators in Africa and a division of Telkom, has collaborated with partners Huawei, MPI Holdings, Umnotho Technologies and Dahua to transform operational efficiencies and safety at the Nungu Mine, South Africa, through 5G wireless-enabled technology

According to BCX, the South African mine has been revolutionised with wireless connectivity, data analytics and automation that enables video monitoring via drone technology, integrated connectivity with handheld devices and tablets, and a facial recognition Proximity Detection System.

Wireless technology in the form of 5G solves for use-cases within businesses, where speed, reliability and reduced latency are critical and creates possibilities to transform every area of the operation, from workplace safety to improved productivity through predictive intelligence.

Frenndy Wang, channel department director at Huawei South Africa’s Enterprise Division, remarked, “Data is a valuable asset for miners, enabling ‘data driven decision-making’ in the critical mining environment. 5G connectivity will make the South African mining sector globally competitive. We are excited about working together with our partners like BCX to drive digital transformation in the mining sector, which is such a crucial industry in the economy.”

The project at the Nungu Mine consists of two phases: above-ground and underground. In phase one, BCX deployed 5G-enabled cameras at critical points at the mine to enable proximity detection, a stockpiling monitoring system, in-car connectivity to monitor driver fatigue and minimise collisions, and a pedestrian protection system.

Phase two will see the extension of connectivity underground to enable a fully connected smart mine that will increase security, supply motion sensors that trigger an alarm, and enables the mine’s control room to monitor underground activity effectively.

“As proven with this launch, wireless technology can be harnessed in powerful ways that make a lasting difference. It builds on our confidence and excitement to work in partnership with all industries from finance, aviation and agriculture to healthcare so they too can benefit from becoming 5G-enabled, fully integrated and connected to a new world of infinite possibilities,” concluded Neo Phukubje, managing executive at BCX Wireless Solutions.