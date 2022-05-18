Nozomi Networks and Siemens update cybersecurity to industrial automation

Created: Wednesday, 18 May 2022 10:56

Nozomi Networks, Inc., the leader in industrial cybersecurity and operational visibility, and Siemens, an innovation leader in automation and digitalisation have extended their partnership by embedding Nozomi Networks’ guardian remote Collector software into the Siemens Scalance LPE local processing engine

A hardware platform designed for data processing for edge and cloud applications in manufacturing environments. Customers can now easily deploy the leading OT & IoT continuous monitoring solution to their industrial networks leveraging the power and simplicity of the Siemens Scalance LPE hardware.

“This is a significant milestone for the Siemens partnership with Nozomi Networks,” said Sid Snitkin, vice-president cybersecurity advisory services at ARC Advisory Group.

“Embedding Nozomi Networks solutions into Siemens Scalance LPE eliminates integration cycles and gives users an efficient and reliable solution with cybersecurity capabilities baked in.”

The Scalance LPE hosts the newly released Docker containerised version of the guardian remote collector to bring local data collection, pre-processing and analytics to operational technology deployments. It offers an effective way to distribute processing power over large manufacturing operations and enables more efficient analysis and data aggregation by any centralized application, including Nozomi Networks Vantage cloud-hosted security platform.

The solution seamlessly delivers highly scalable continuous monitoring and intrusion detection to the network edge via the Scalance LPE. Data is forwarded from the edge to the Nozomi Networks Remote Collector hosted on the Scalance LPE to monitor and analyse industrial network protocols (such as PROFINET, EtherNet/IP, and EtherCat) for anomalous behavior and potential threats. What’s unique about this integration is that using the Siemens reference network architectures, even traffic from parallel PROFIsafe production cells can be collected. Nozomi Networks analyses data from the industrial process or global enterprise to provide insights and actionable intelligence to address security threats and speed up effective response and remediation efforts.

“This is the first distributed cybersecurity data collection and analysis software embedded in the Scalance LPE platform and is a vital part of our defense-in-depth concept for OT cybersecurity,” said Maximilian Korff, lead, business development for Scalance at Siemens. “This integration offers our customers a non-intrusive and powerful solution to detect threats in real-time and gain deeper visibility of their OT network.”

“Supporting the Scalance LPE with a docker container version of our Remote Collector will streamline deployment options for our customers and follows on our existing support for the Siemens Ruggedcom APE platform,” said Chet Namboodri, vice-president of business development at Nozomi Networks. “Siemens helps customers get the most out of the Nozomi Networks platform at any scale for these critical manufacturing and industrial control customers.”