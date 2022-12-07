Kocho expands into South Africa

Created: Wednesday, 07 December 2022 08:13

As part of its ongoing international expansion, Kocho, a provider of cyber security, identity, cloud transformation and managed services, has launched new operations in South Africa with a new office in Cape Town

The new South African facility will enable the company to create new roles to boost DevOps and 24/7 client support.

Taking the helm of the new operations is Ricardo Canovi, country leader for South Africa, who has accumulated a wealth of IT experience across a 25-year career. Canovi will take the lead in recruiting and managing a new team of tech specialists to be based out of the Cape Town office.

Des Lekerman, Kocho CEO, commented, “Opening an office in Cape Town will further boost our ability to provide the very best possible support service to our clients. South Africa is rife with IT talent, so it’s the ideal location for our first African office.”

The Cape Town launch follows closely on the heels of the company’s recent acquisition of Mobliciti, Enterprise Mobility and Wi-Fi specialists as well as the opening of a new office in Cardiff, Wales.

Speaking about the move, Reshni Singh, CEO, business process enabling South Africa (the international trade body and sector association for global business services in the country), said, “We are excited to see Kocho’s growth plans in South Africa as its new office will create key jobs and support local economic stimulation.

In particular, we look forward to seeing Kocho deliver its diverse portfolio of services – including advanced digital managed services rooted in security.”