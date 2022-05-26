SKF launches tool to help industry address carbon emissions

SKF today announced the launch of a new, freely available, tool to help the industry to better understand and address their carbon emissions

Available at www.skf.com/co2dashboard, users can access a dashboard where they can explore how CO2 emissions related to the production and use phase of bearings are distributed in different industries. The dashboard provides illustrative examples based on how emissions differ in various positions across industry applications.

Users then have the option to get a more detailed estimation with SKF’s Bearing Select software tool by adding a few data points. The user will receive the estimated CO2 emissions for single rolling bearing, illustrating estimated emissions related to the production phase and from frictional power losses and grease consumption when in operation. The user can download a report giving detail on these estimations, which can provide a starting point for improving the application from a sustainability performance perspective.

The tool also offers the opportunity to engage with SKF’s expert application engineers, who can provide a detailed view of the specific carbon emissions for the bearings and how the customer’s application can be optimised to reduce energy consumption and corresponding emissions in the future.

Johan Lannering, head of sustainability at SKF, said, “Ultimately, improving the sustainability performance of a customer application requires the understanding of the full life cycle based on specific application data. I believe the tool we are launching will make it easier and more tangible for our customers to understand and accelerate this journey.”

“We are working hard to help our customers reach significant energy and corresponding carbon reductions by making our products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting and repairable. We work just as hard to reduce the carbon emissions related to our own operations and supply chain in line with our Net Zero targets.”

Application areas users can select to calculate usage for include industrial, metals, mining, mineral processing, cement, railways, fluid machinery, material handling and industrial electrical, with more industries planned for inclusion in the future.