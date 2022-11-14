Orange 5G network comes to Botswana

Created: Monday, 14 November 2022 14:18

Orange Botswana has become the first Orange affiliate to launch 5G, with a coverage of 30% of the population, including Greater Gaborone and Francistown

This 5G launch will further support innovation and digital inclusion in the country, putting Botswana at the forefront of 5G in Africa. 5G, with its ultra-high speed and low latency, will support new disruptive services such as e-health, connected vehicles, connected cities, real-time gaming, smart homes and learning through VR and augmented reality.

Orange Botswana has introduced new 5G fixed broadband services and mobile data bundles. The offers are available for residential customers, small and medium enterprises and include value added services. The fixed offers are available from 15 Mbps for prepaid and from 20 Mbps for postpaid. The subscription of prepaid offers is accessible through Orange Yame App, USSD and Card to Wallet.

After this very first commercial launch of its 5G services in Botswana, Orange Middle East and Africa intends to maintain its efforts in getting the latest and most advanced technologies in all its MEA countries adding value to local economies and continuously bridging the digital gap within the African populations.

Jerôme HENIQUE, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, commented, “The launch of 5G technology in Botswana will allow us to scale-up this technology and gain experience for other Orange countries across Africa. The benefits and potential impact of this are promising. It will help promote Africa’s digital inclusion, resulting in socio-economic growth and job creation. It is also ensuring Africa’s skills development on digital management tools and is in line with the ambitions of the African Union ‘Digital Transformation for Africa (2022 – 2030)’. It begins here and now, in Botswana.”

Nene MAIGA, CEO of Orange Botswana, added, “At Orange Botswana, we are excited to be bringing in a new technology that will allow economic players to discover new possibilities enabled by 5G, and the way it could positively transform their daily activities. 5G connectivity is an incredible opportunity for businesses and the government, who are eager to take their operations to the next level. It is going to change how customers experience connectivity.”