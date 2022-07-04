Open Access Data Centres strengthens leadership with new CEO

Created: Monday, 04 July 2022 11:20

Open Access Data Centres (OADC), a transformational pan-African data centre operator, has announced the appointment of Ayotunde Coker as its new CEO with immediate effect

Coker boasts more than 35 years of international experience across Europe, USA, Asia and Africa in the industry and, for the last eight year, has been CEO and MD of Rack Centre where he helped build it into a leading data centre brand in Africa. He has also worked as CEO and MD of Emerging Market Payments, West Africa, and as Group CIO of Access Bank. Currently, he is the president of the Africa Data Centres Association.

Under his leadership, OADC will support and accelerate Africa’s digital transformation by constructing and operating a pan-African network of world-class, client-centric, Tier III certified data centre facilities and a unique core-to-edge open-access edge data centre ecosystem, comprising hyperscale, regional and OADC Edge DCs.

Commenting on his appointment, Coker said, “This is a dynamic period for businesses in Africa, with transformation driving rapid expansion of the continent’s digital infrastructure. I am excited to be joining OADC, which is set to play a huge role in establishing and growing the pan-African digital infrastructure and cloud ecosystem that will underpin this expansion – supporting cloud operators, content providers, the wholesale community and major enterprises in extending their reach and operations across the continent.

“I am delighted to be leading OADC in transforming Africa’s digital capabilities, driving its deployment of a network and vibrant ecosystems of world-class, open-access digital infrastructure at strategic interconnection points throughout the continent. An opportunity for Africa to leapfrog the world.”

Chris Wood, WIOCC group CEO, added, “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Tunde as CEO of Open Access Data Centres at this critical period in the company’s development. Having secured US$200mn in funding at the end of 2021, we are now engaged in transforming Africa’s digital infrastructure with the most extensive deployment ever in Africa of open-access national, regional and edge data centres. Tunde’s depth and breadth of experience and leadership, together with his stature and contacts in the African data centre industry will, I’m sure, be instrumental in ensuring the company’s success.“